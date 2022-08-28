Sutton isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Vikings, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy weren't in uniform ahead of Saturday's 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, meaning KJ Hamler (knee), who is in line to get his first game action since Week 3 last season, and Montrell Washington should serve as Denver's top options at wide receiver in preseason Week 3. Sutton thus will turn his focus to a Week 1 matchup against new quarterback Russell Wilson's old team the Seahawks on Monday, Sept. 12.