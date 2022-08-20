Sutton and most other starters aren't in uniform for Saturday's preseason game at Buffalo, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The list of players not in uniform includes Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon and KJ Hamler (knee), while QB Russell Wilson is in uniform but not expected to play. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is one of the more notable players suited up for the game, and this could be his second straight week seeing action while most starters are held out. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten recently said Wilson won't play this preseason, so it shouldn't be any surprise if Sutton and Jeudy are held out as well.