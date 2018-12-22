Sutton (quadriceps) is not listed on the Broncos' injury report heading into Monday's contest.

Sutton managed to put together a full practice Saturday which likely led to the removal of the injury designation. The rookie wideout has seen at least six targets in the last two contests, but he's still been surpassed by the likes of DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick in numerous receiving categories over that stretch. The Broncos' offense as a whole should thrive against a morbid Raiders' defense which would likely lead to a plethora of red zone opportunities for the 6-foot-3 rookie, but the emergence of Hamilton and Patrick make using Sutton a risky proposition regardless of the matchup.

