Play

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Not on injury report

Sutton (ankle) doesn't appear on the Broncos' Week 13 injury report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Sutton tweaked his ankle during this past Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bills, a game in which he caught just one pass (on eight targets) for a season-low 27 yards. The issue was downplayed afterward and his absence from Wednesday's injury report ensures that Sutton will be available Sunday against the Chargers. The Broncos' undisputed top pass catcher will look to prove that his Week 12 dud was an outlier, a reasonable exception regardless of who serves as the Broncos' QB this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories