Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Not on injury report
Sutton (ankle) doesn't appear on the Broncos' Week 13 injury report, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Sutton tweaked his ankle during this past Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bills, a game in which he caught just one pass (on eight targets) for a season-low 27 yards. The issue was downplayed afterward and his absence from Wednesday's injury report ensures that Sutton will be available Sunday against the Chargers. The Broncos' undisputed top pass catcher will look to prove that his Week 12 dud was an outlier, a reasonable exception regardless of who serves as the Broncos' QB this weekend.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Tweaks ankle Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Held to one catch•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Does it all in loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Spectacular TD grab in win•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Snags three passes in loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Undisputed No. 1 wideout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...