Sutton (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com and Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post report.

The same goes for Kendall Hinton (hamstring), which sets the stage for Jerry Jeudy to lead the Broncos' Week 15 wideout corps, with Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington and Freddie Swain also in the mix to catch passes this weekend from QB Brett Rypien, who will be filling in for Russell Wilson (concussion).