Sutton's rehab from ACL surgery is on track, with the wideout hoping to be ready for the beginning of next season, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Sutton injured his knee Sept. 20, had surgery about a month later, and has been been jogging as part of his rehab routine since Jan. 14. He mentioned the possibility of some limited participation in the offseason program, though he may not be cleared to practice until training camp. Entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Sutton may need to adjust to a new quarterback, as the Broncos are rumored to be seeking an upgrade on Drew Lock.