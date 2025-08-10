Sutton caught one of three targets for two yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Sutton had a quiet game with limited opportunities in Denver's first game of the preseason. Firmly entrenched as the Broncos' No. 1 wide receiver, the veteran was on the field with the starters during the first quarter of the contest. Though quarterback Bo Nix and Sutton were unable to connect much Saturday, they will look to improve upon a solid 2024 season as the chemistry continues to grow heading into the 2025 campaign. The 29-year-old wideout will have his next opportunity to lead the team's receiving corps when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Denver's second preseason game next Saturday night.