Sutton, who is currently listed as questionable with an illness, progressed well Saturday and is trending towards playing Sunday against the Ravens, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos didn't change the injury status of their star wide receiver and also promoted wide receiver Brandon Johnson to the active roster, but it still sounds as if Sutton is progressing to the point where he would be available for Sunday's contest. Expect more information to trickle out prior to the 1:00 p.m. afternoon kickoff.