Sutton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, but he said Friday he's in a good position to play, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports. ""Yeah, I think if everything goes the way we want it to go and it keeps trending in the right direction like we want it to, it'll be nice to be able to go out there, play on Sunday and help the team," Sutton said.

Coming off two straight absences due to the hamstring injury, Sutton took part in each of Denver's three Week 16 practices, albeit as a limited participant on every occasion. The lack of a full practice prevented Sutton from approaching the contest without a designation, but he seems likely to get cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, provided he experiences no setbacks over the next 48 hours. If Sutton suited up Sunday, it would mark the first time that both he and fellow starting wideout Jerry Jeudy played on a full-time basis since Week 8 (Jeudy played one snap before departing a Week 10 loss to Tennessee). Denver isn't left with much established depth behind the two wideouts, as the team is down to Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain, Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington as their other options at receiver with Kendall Hinton (hamstring) already ruled out for the Week 16 game.