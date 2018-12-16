Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Outshined by fellow rookie wideout
Sutton caught all five of his targets, logging 42 receiving yards during Saturday's 17-16 loss to Cleveland.
The rookie second-round draft choice continues to garner deep-league flex consideration with a healthy workload in Denver's passing attack, collecting five or more targets in five of his past six games. It's encouraging to see Sutton have such an efficient outing against Cleveland, hauling in all five of his targets after posting a putrid catch rate of 46.4 percent over his five most recent performances preceding Saturday. It's been a solid debut campaign overall for the SMU standout, but he hasn't emerged as the clear No. 1 guy in the Broncos receiving corps despite the midseason trade of Demaryius Thomas and recent season-ending injury to Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles). In fact, Sutton has only seen the slightest bump in production since Denver traded Thomas on Oct. 30 (40.5 receiving YPG with two total touchdowns prior to trade, 48.3 YPG and one touchdown since). Week 16's matchup provides potential for a breakout performance, as he'll take on an Oakland defense that's allowed 19 touchdowns to wideouts in 2018, most behind only the 49ers and Packers.
