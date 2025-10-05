Sutton brought in eight of 10 targets for 99 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Sutton led the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, recording a team-high 34-yard catch along the way. The veteran wideout fell just short of what would have been his second 100-yard game of the campaign, but he's now posted at least 81 receiving yards in three straight contests. Sutton figures to remain Bo Nix's top target when the Broncos travel to London to face the Jets in a Week 6 clash next Sunday.