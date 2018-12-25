Sutton caught six of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-14 loss to the Raiders.

Sutton caught a 19-yard fourth-quarter touchdown after Case Keenum scrambled for what seemed like an eternity to keep the play, and the Broncos' hopes of winning, alive. Unfortunately, the pair had trouble connecting on anything significant much of the rest of the evening. Still, Sutton saw a season high in both targets and catches while tallying his fourth touchdown of the year. His much-anticipated breakout may yet happen with one game remaining in the regular season at home against the Chargers in Week 17.