Sutton is questionable to return Sunday against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury.
Sutton failed to haul in his only target before suffering the hamstring injury. The Broncos placed KJ Hamler (hamstring) on IR this week, so if Sutton is unable to return, Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington would be candidates for increased snaps behind Jerry Jeudy.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Good to go Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Optimism for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Questionable due to illness•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Leading receiver in Week 12 loss•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Steps up in absence of Jeudy•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Matches season-high 11 targets•