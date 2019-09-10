Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Playmaker ways continue
Sutton hauled in seven of eight targets for 120 receiving yards during Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.
Coming off a season in which a lofty 38.1 percent of his receptions went for 20-plus yards, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sutton was once again an explosive producer Monday night against an Oakland defense that last year allowed a league-high 7.8 net yards per attempt. Sutton will face great difficulty in attempting to replicate his impressive stat line in Week 2, with the Broncos facing a Bears defense that has gone four straight regular and postseason games without permitting a 100-yard receiver.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Makes two grabs•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Developing rapport with Flacco•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Rebounds on Day 2•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Comfortable under new coordinator•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Has Flacco's eye•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows signs of bright future•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...