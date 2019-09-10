Sutton hauled in seven of eight targets for 120 receiving yards during Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.

Coming off a season in which a lofty 38.1 percent of his receptions went for 20-plus yards, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sutton was once again an explosive producer Monday night against an Oakland defense that last year allowed a league-high 7.8 net yards per attempt. Sutton will face great difficulty in attempting to replicate his impressive stat line in Week 2, with the Broncos facing a Bears defense that has gone four straight regular and postseason games without permitting a 100-yard receiver.