Nick Kosmider of The Athletic calls Sutton the "best player on the Broncos offense right now."

Kosmider mentions this in the context of the attention being paid to promising first-rounder Jerry Jeudy, whose presence should help open things up for Sutton, who was targeted an average of 9.3 times over the course of his final three games in 2019. With an offseason that won't include any preseason action, Sutton's pre-existing chemistry with Drew Lock "figures to be something (the second-year signal-caller) will lean on heavily at the start of the season." Sutton logged a 72/1,112/6 stat line last year, numbers he appears poised to match or exceed, with improved an improved team context (in terms of QB play and added offensive weapons) in mind.