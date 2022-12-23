Sutton (hamstring) practiced Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sutton's participation level will be clarified when Denver's injury report comes out later Friday, but he has participated to some extent in every practice leading up to Sunday's game against the Rams. The wide receiver appears set to make his return, as is quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion).
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Set for another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returning to practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Could return in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Not slated to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Still not practicing•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Missing another practice•