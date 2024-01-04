Sutton (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Sutton sat out the Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers after suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to New England, but he appears to be working toward a return to action for this Sunday's season finale in Las Vegas. After practicing in limited fashion Wednesday, Sutton demonstrated progress by taking every rep Thursday, indicating that he's been cleared for contact. Before getting the green light to play Sunday, Sutton will still need to get clearance from an independent neurologist prior to being removed from the five-step concussion protocol, something that could happen Friday or Saturday.