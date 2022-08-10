Sutton (shoulder) returned to a full practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of The Broncos' official site reports.
Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Tuesday that the wideout was working though "a little shoulder thing." The minor nature of the issue was confirmed by Sutton's return to practice Wednesday and the 26-year-old can now resume building his on-field chemistry with new franchise QB, Russell Wilson. With Tim Patrick (knee) set the miss the coming season, Sutton and Jerry Jeudy profile as the Broncos' clear-cut top options at wide receiver, with the duo's fantasy prospects bolstered by the likelihood that they'll see steady volume and benefit from the signal-caller upgrade that Wilson represents.
