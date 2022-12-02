Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sutton is questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore due to an illness, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hackett specifically referred to the ailment as a "stomach bug," so Sutton's status will be one to watch closely as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. Fortunately, the early start affords fantasy managers plenty of options to pivot to if Sutton is unavailable. However, if he is able to suit up, Sutton will be the clear No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense, especially with Jerry Jeudy (ankle) also questionable and KJ Hamler (hamstring) ruled out.