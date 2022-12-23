Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton -- who last saw game action in Week 13 -- has been able to practice all week, which appears to bode well for his chances of suiting up this weekend, but his status will need to be confirmed prior to Sunday's 4:30 ET kickoff. If available, Sutton would be in line to reclaim a key role in Denver's offense opposite fellow WR Jerry Jeudy. Through 12 contests prior to his injury, Sutton compiled a 52-688-1 line on 89 targets.