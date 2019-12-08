Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Quiet in high-scoring win
Sutton caught five of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.
Sutton was surprisingly quiet on a day that saw rookie quarterback Drew Lock throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. On the bright side, Sutton was the only Denver player to see more than four targets, and it looks like Lock has the skills to get the ball to his No. 1 wide receiver consistently. Roll Sutton out with confidence against the Chiefs in Week 15.
