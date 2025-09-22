Sutton corralled six of eight targets for 118 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Sutton bounced back nicely from last week's one-catch dud, ripping off a 52-yard touchdown grab while posting his first 100-plus yard performance of the season. The 29-year-old re-established himself as Bo Nix's favorite option, finishing with four more targets than Marvin Mims and rookie Troy Franklin. Sutton will carry a healthy 13-185-2 receiving line into a Week 4 matchup against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.