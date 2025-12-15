Sutton recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

The Broncos have spread targets around for much of the season, but Sutton was the key pass catcher in Sunday's win. He led the team with 10 targets, his fourth time hitting that mark this season. Sutton delivered several splash plays with that opportunity, including gains of 42 and 26 yards as well as a 14-yard touchdown reception. That helped him top 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 3 while falling only five yards short of his season high.