Sutton posted two catches (on three targets) for 18 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-17 victory at the Chargers.

Sutton has found the going tough through five games this season, sitting on 11 catches for 104 yards on 25 targets, but his five-yard TD connection Sunday with QB Bo Nix marked the wide receiver's first of the campaign, salvaging his day somewhat from a fantasy perspective. Considering his volume has fallen from 7.6 targets per game in his first two seasons working with Nix to 5.0 in 2026, Sutton doesn't hold much appeal at the moment in the Broncos offense.