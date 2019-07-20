Sutton made an impressive grab during practice on Friday, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Sutton had a case of the drops to open training camp, but multiple onlookers have reported a big rebound in Day 2. Despite getting thrust into the spotlight as a rookie, Sutton was always a raw basketball-player type playing wide receiver after coming out of that wide-open attack at SMU. With the questionable health of Emmanuel Sanders and the struggles Sutton had while Sanders was out of the lineup last season, his second training camp will be important in determining whether Sutton can grow into a top target. Friday appears to have been a step in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories