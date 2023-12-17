Sutton recorded five receptions on six targets for 71 yards in Saturday's 42-17 loss to the Lions.

Sutton has been productive primarily by reaching the end zone this season. While he failed to do so Saturday, he led the team in receptions and tallied four receptions that went for double-digit gains. Sutton's performance marked the fourth time he's topped 70 yards this season but for only the second time in six games since Denver's Week 9 bye.