Sutton brought in three of five targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Sutton helped Denver's afternoon get off on the right foot with a six-yard touchdown reception to cap off the Broncos' second possession. However, the veteran went on to have a key drop later in the first half and struggled to make much of an impact the rest of the way while frequently being shadowed by New England's standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Sutton had a relatively unremarkable two-game postseason run save for Sunday's TD grab, as he finished with a combined 7-70-1 line on 14 targets in that span.