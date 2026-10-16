Sutton brought in two of three targets for 19 yards in the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

Sutton tied for third in receptions and targets while holding the same slotting in receiving yards for the Broncos on a night when Bo Nix could only manage 107 passing yards. The veteran wideout also took a hard hit on the one target he couldn't corral, and Sam Jane of The Denver Post reported Sutton was seen bent over and slightly limping on the sideline but never required a trip to the medical tent. Like fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle, the long-time Bronco's production has suffered as a result of Bo Nix's tendency to stick to a very short-area passing attack this season, as Sutton is averaging a career-low 9.5 yards per reception heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.