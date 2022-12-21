Coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated that Sutton (hamstring) will return to a limited practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hackett previously noted that the Broncos are "definitely hoping" that Sutton is able to play against the Rams on Sunday, with the wideout's return to practice Wednesday representing a step in the right direction toward that potential outcome. Sutton, who last suited up for game action in Week 13, didn't practice at all last week.