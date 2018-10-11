Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to full practice
Sutton (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Sutton is thus good to go against the Rams on Sunday. The second-rounder's stock is creeping up following back-to-back six-target outings, but as long as Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are ahead of Sutton in Denver's wideout pecking order, the rookie -- who logged a 2/18/1 stat line in Week 5 -- will remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option in deeper leagues.
