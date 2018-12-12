Sutton (quadriceps) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

After playing through the injury for much of Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco, the rookie wide receiver was held out of practice Tuesday with the Broncos on a short week ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. It remains to be seen if Sutton was a full or limited participant Wednesday, though he should be on track to play either way. The Browns are likely to be playing without top cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) for another week.

