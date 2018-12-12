Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to practice
Sutton (quadriceps) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After playing through the injury for much of Sunday's 20-14 loss in San Francisco, the rookie wide receiver was held out of practice Tuesday with the Broncos on a short week ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. It remains to be seen if Sutton was a full or limited participant Wednesday, though he should be on track to play either way. The Browns are likely to be playing without top cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) for another week.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with sore quad•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Fails to take advantage•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Headed for No. 1 role•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Enjoys career-best game•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shut down by Steelers•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Saves the day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...