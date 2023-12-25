Sutton (head) will not return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Sutton was evaluated for a head injury in the first half of Sunday's contest in the first half, and it turns out his night has come to an early end. It remains to be seen if he will miss any further time, but he will have to clear the league's concussion protocol before taking the field again.
