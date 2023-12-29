Coach Sean Payton said Friday that Sutton (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton departed in the first half of this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots and eventually was diagnosed with a concussion. He proceeded to miss practice both Wednesday and Thursday before the Broncos made a decision on his availability for Week 17. With Sutton sitting out Sunday, the Broncos' receiving corps will be paced by Jerry Jeudy, with Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and potentially Marvin Mims (hamstring) mixing in behind him.