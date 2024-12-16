Sutton caught three of nine targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Sutton was quiet prior to scoring a 20-yard touchdown with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. That play was enough to propel him into the team lead in receiving yards as Bo Nix threw for only 130 yards in this turnover-filled matchup. Sutton has seen at least eight targets in seven consecutive games heading into Thursday's clash with the Chargers, and this was the first time in that busy stretch that Sutton failed to reach 70 receiving yards.