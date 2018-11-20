Sutton caught three of six targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.

With the Broncos backed up near midfield and only seconds remaining, Sutton split up the field for a 30-yard reception to set up Denver's winning field goal. It was the second big catch of the day for Sutton, who also nabbed a 39-yarder in the second quarter to put the Broncos in position for their first touchdown. The statuesque rookie is averaging an absurd 20.0 yards per catch, best in the league among receivers with more than five receptions. He'll be challenged Sunday against a Steelers defense among the best at keeping opponents in front of them, surrendering just 10.9 yards per catch -- good for fifth best in the league.