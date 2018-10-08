Sutton caught two of six targets for 18 yard and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

Sutton's first career touchdown came early in the first quarter following Jets fumble. Case Keenum scrambled right and found Sutton sprinting along the back of the end zone for an eight-yard score. Later, a 40+ yard catch-and-run by Sutton was waived off due to a controversial offensive pass interference call. Sutton has yet to break out in a Denver offense that appears to be headed in the wrong direction, but -- with five or more targets in four of five games -- the team is at least trying to get him going. Sunday will be a tough game to ball out during as the Rams have opened the season as arguably the most complete team in the league.