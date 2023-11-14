Sutton recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Sutton remained Russell Wilson's favorite target, as no other pass catcher on the team saw more than four opportunities. Even with a long gain of 30 yards, Sutton managed to average only 6.6 yards per catch. He overcame the lack of big-play ability with a spectacular toe-tapping seven-yard touchdown reception midway through the first quarter. Sutton has now found the end zone in four consecutive games but has topped 50 receiving yards only twice in that span.