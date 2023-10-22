Sutton caught all six of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Packers.
Sutton led Denver in all major receiving categories. His performance was highlighted by an 18-yard touchdown during the third quarter. Through seven appearances, Sutton has now found the end zone five times, giving him good value ahead of Week 8's game versus the Chiefs.
