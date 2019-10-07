Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores long touchdown

Sutton caught four of seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.

Sutton led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards, doing the bulk of his damage on a 70-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. The second-year wideout is quietly off to a strong start to the season, averaging 80.2 receiving yards per game to go along with three touchdowns across five contests. Sutton has clearly developed a good rapport with Joe Flacco, but he'll face a tough home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.