Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores long touchdown
Sutton caught four of seven targets for 92 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
Sutton led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards, doing the bulk of his damage on a 70-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter. The second-year wideout is quietly off to a strong start to the season, averaging 80.2 receiving yards per game to go along with three touchdowns across five contests. Sutton has clearly developed a good rapport with Joe Flacco, but he'll face a tough home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Finds end zone twice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Goes for 87 yards•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Returns to practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Dealing with rib soreness•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Comes up clutch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...