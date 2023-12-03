Sutton recorded two receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Sutton led the Broncos in targets but spent much of the game squandering his opportunity. That changed late in the third quarter when he made an acrobatic 45-yard touchdown grab, just reaching the front pylon as he was touched down. Sutton has now found the end zone in six of his last seven games and nine times on the campaign, even though he's topped 75 receiving yards in a game only three times this season.