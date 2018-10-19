Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores on trick play in win
Sutton brought in one of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders connected on a nifty 28-yard touchdown just before the halfway point of the first quarter, with the latter finding the rookie in the right side of the end zone after uncorking a pass on the run. Sutton has yet to record more than three catches in any game, but he's now scored both of his touchdowns over the last three contests. Sutton will look to make a bigger impact against the Chiefs in a Week 8 divisional showdown.
