Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores two TDs vs. Chargers
Sutton caught four of five targets for 74 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
Sutton made a tremendous impact early in the game, connecting with Drew Lock for a pair of touchdowns to put his team ahead in the first quarter. The highlight of the day came on the first of the two, when he beat his defender to the outside and made the grab while diving into the end zone. Those who feared for Sutton's fantasy value with Lock at quarterback can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as the duo will enjoy a favorable matchup against the Texans next week.
