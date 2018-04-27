Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Selected by Denver
The Broncos selected Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 40th overall.
It's not the greatest landing spot for Sutton's fantasy value, but Sutton is a promising player who should emerge as a standout starter in Denver eventually. The former SMU star is a big wideout at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds with an uncommon wingspan, but that build doesn't come at the expense of his athleticism. Sutton was one of the top performers at the combine, supplementing an adequate 4.54-second 40-yard dash with a highly impressive 6.57-second three-cone drill. It will probably take an exit for at least one of Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders for Sutton to hit his stride in the NFL, but he and Carlos Henderson are a promising future duo for Denver.
