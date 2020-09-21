The Broncos fear that Sutton suffered a significant knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sutton will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury Monday, though Rapoport notes that the possibility of missing the entire season is currently in play. The third-year pro had also been dealing with a shoulder issue prior to injuring his knee Sunday. With Drew Lock (shoulder) also set for an MRI on his sprained AC joint, the Broncos could be forced to proceed with a deeply depleted aerial attack against the Buccaneers in Week 3.