Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sutton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sutton's reps will be capped for the second day in a row while he works back from a hamstring injury, but the fact that the wideout remains on the field in any capacity continues to bode well for his chances of ending his two-game absence Sunday against the Rams. Before deciding whether Sutton carries a designation into the Christmas Day game, the Broncos will wait and see if the receiver can increase his activity during their final practice of the week Friday.
