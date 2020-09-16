Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Sutton (shoulder) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Sutton's limited Wednesday session marks his first return to the practice field since suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder last Thursday. The start wideout wasn't able to suit up Week 1, but the fact that his status came down to a game-time decision bodes well for his chances of returning against Pittsburgh on Sunday.