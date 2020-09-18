Sutton (shoulder) is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday against the Steelers, coach Vic Fangio said Friday on KOA NewsRadio.

The wideout was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, and it appears he'll finish the week working in a similar capacity. Sutton sat out the season opener after suffering an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder last week, but he may be able to return for Week 2. The 24-year-old is likely to be considered questionable when Friday's official injury report is posted later in the day.