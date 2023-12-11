Sutton caught three of four targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Most of Sutton's production came on a sensational 46-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, which he made with one hand despite being interfered with. It was the 10th touchdown catch of the season for Denver's top receiver, who has scored in seven of his last eight games. Sutton will look to build on his recent success in Saturday's Week 15 matchup with the Lions.