Sutton (knee) showed himself jogging via his official Twitter account.

There was a ton of hope that Sutton could push himself into a borderline top ten receiver in the league for his junior season. It didn't work out that way as he missed the opener against Tennessee with a shoulder injury and went down with an ACL tear in Week 2, just three catches in to the season. 2021 will be enormous for Sutton. Not only will it be a contract year for the SMU product, but how he helps lead a very young offense could determine the path of the franchise and which players (and coaches) will be around in 2022. Showing signs of recovery just four months after going down in Pittsburg is a step in the right direction.