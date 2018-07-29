Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows off big frame

Sutton has been boxing out defensive backs early in training camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Early reports are positive for Sutton, who has flaunted his big wingspan and reliable hands early on. For a team without a clear No. 3 at receiver, a player of Sutton's skills offers unique matchup issues in spread-out sets. Despite his size, Sutton is quicker than fast and so he'll need to polish his route-running before he is a true every-down threat, but it looks like -- early on -- that the No. 3 job will come down to Sutton and fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton.