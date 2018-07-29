Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows off big frame
Sutton has been boxing out defensive backs early in training camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.
Early reports are positive for Sutton, who has flaunted his big wingspan and reliable hands early on. For a team without a clear No. 3 at receiver, a player of Sutton's skills offers unique matchup issues in spread-out sets. Despite his size, Sutton is quicker than fast and so he'll need to polish his route-running before he is a true every-down threat, but it looks like -- early on -- that the No. 3 job will come down to Sutton and fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...